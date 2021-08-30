Celtic could bank as much as £3m from selling Ryan Christie before the transfer window closes, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Christie is out of contract at Celtic in January and the Bhoys are looking to earn a fee from his departure by selling him this month.

The Celtic star is tipped to have chosen a move to Bournemouth over Burnley, and the Bhoys are in line for an influx of funds from his departure.

And it has been claimed that Celtic will earn just over £2m from selling Christie, while add-ons could take the final fee to £3m.

The Scottish giants may be happy to potentially be in line to bank £3m from a player they could lose on a free transfer in around four months’ time.

Christie, 26, has made nine appearances for Celtic so far this season, scoring once and providing three assists.

The attacker featured for Celtic at the weekend in their narrow loss at Rangers and it is likely to prove to be his final outing for the club.

Christie has won two Scottish league titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups at Celtic.