Luca Pellegrini has turned down a move to West Ham United because he wants to stay at Juventus and fight for his place.

The left-back has been on the books at Juventus since the summer of 2019, but was shipped off on loan spells to Cagliari and Genoa, respectively, in the last two seasons.

Pellegrini has been heavily linked with a third consecutive loan spell away from Juventus this summer with Sampdoria keen on him, while Premier League side West Ham are also credited with an interest in him.

The Hammers are going through a season in which they have Europa League football on the agenda in addition to the Premier League and have been bolstering their squad, and it is claimed they are keen on a new left-back in Pellegrini.

However, the 22-year-old is not open to moving to the London Stadium in the ongoing window, and has rejected the chance, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

Pellegrini has his heart set on staying at Juventus this season to earn a spot under coach Massimiliano Allegri.

West Ham have already bolstered their backline this summer by roping in centre-back Kurt Zouma and are in the market for attacking additions.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers will turn their attention towards alternative left-back targets before the clock runs out on the transfer widow, with Pellegrini looking to stay at Juventus.