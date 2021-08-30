Leeds United are frontrunners to sign Manchester United winger Daniel James despite interest from several clubs in the Premier League, but his Old Trafford exit is not yet certain, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The impending arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has meant Manchester United are now open to letting one or two of their attackers before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

James is one of the players Manchester United are open to offers for him and several Premier League clubs are interested in signing him.

Brighton, Everton and Leicester are amongst the clubs who are alive to the prospect of signing James in the final hours of the transfer window.

But his long-term admirers Leeds are claimed to be the frontrunners to secure his signature ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly asked Leeds to try and get James from Manchester United in a last-minute deal.

The Welshman was on the verge of joining Leeds in January 2019 and even underwent a medical before the negotiations collapsed in the final hours of deadline day.

Leeds are making a similar push to do a last-minute deal to sign one of Bielsa’s top targets.

However, Manchester United are even open to keeping James and the 23-year-old’s departure is by no means a foregone conclusion.