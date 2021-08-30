Leeds United star Robbie Gotts looks likely to end his association with the Whites, with Barrow, Oldham Athletic and Motherwell looking to sign him permanently, according to Leeds Live.

The Whites have remained largely silent in the transfer market after the signings of Junior Firpo and Kristoffer Klaesson, but are now working on a deal for Daniel James.

Leeds have sprung into action after Manchester United informed clubs that they are open to offers for the Wales international.

While long-term target James could seal a move to Elland Road before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, at least one player is expected to leave the club.

Gotts has been tipped to put an end to his long-term association with the Yorkshire-based club before the transfer window slams shut.

League Two clubs Barrow and Oldham have been credited with an interest in signing the 21-year-old on a permanent deal.

Gotts also has a potential option in the Scottish Premiership, with Motherwell also keen on signing him from Leeds.

The midfielder has one more year remaining on his deal with Leeds, but has been deemed surplus to requirements at Elland Road.