Leeds United target Daniel James must still be convinced about leaving Manchester United on a permanent transfer, according to The Athletic.

With Cristiano Ronaldo on his way to Manchester United, the club are open to letting James go before the end of the transfer window on Tuesday night.

And in Leeds, they have found a willing bidder who have been tracking the Welshman and were just a whisker away from signing him in January 2019.

Leeds are now in talks with Manchester United over signing James on a permanent deal and are prepared to offer a considerable fee for him.

But it has been claimed that the winger is not yet sure about wanting to leave Manchester United on a permanent deal and must be convinced.

The 23-year-old is aware that his game time is going to dwindle this season if he stays at Old Trafford.

But he still needs to be convinced about cutting all ties with Manchester United at a late stage of the window.

Leeds are pushing to sign him but they have a job in getting James on board over moving to Elland Road on a permanent deal.

Manchester United are prepared to cash in despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reported reluctance.