Lyon have pressed the accelerator on a swoop for Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde, who is also a target for West Ham United.

West Ham have been looking to bring in support for Michail Antonio and have been linked with a host of forwards, including Liverpool’s Divock Origi.

Montpellier’s Laborde is another centre-forward said to be under consideration by the London outfit ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

However, the Irons are not the only club interested in acquiring the 27-year-old’s services from the Ligue 1 club.

Lyon have been credited with an interest in signing Laborde and have now pressed the accelerator on a swoop for him, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The French top flight club are keen on signing a striker before the transfer window slams shut and have been keen on a move for Zenit St Petersburg’s Sardar Azmoun.

A deal for Azmoun, though, is claimed to be unlikely and Lyon have turned their attention towards Laborde, who is also a target for West Ham.

It remains to be seen if Lyon are willing to meet Montpellier’s asking price of around €20m for Laborde.