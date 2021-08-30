West Ham have been looking to bring in support for Michail Antonio and have been linked with a host of forwards, including Liverpool’s Divock Origi.
Montpellier’s Laborde is another centre-forward said to be under consideration by the London outfit ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.
However, the Irons are not the only club interested in acquiring the 27-year-old’s services from the Ligue 1 club.
Lyon have been credited with an interest in signing Laborde and have now pressed the accelerator on a swoop for him, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.
The French top flight club are keen on signing a striker before the transfer window slams shut and have been keen on a move for Zenit St Petersburg’s Sardar Azmoun.
A deal for Azmoun, though, is claimed to be unlikely and Lyon have turned their attention towards Laborde, who is also a target for West Ham.
It remains to be seen if Lyon are willing to meet Montpellier’s asking price of around €20m for Laborde.