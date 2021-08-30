Cambuur have been keen to land Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville or Aston Villa talent Jade Philogene-Bidace, but the Dutch club’s financial director Gerald van den Belt has revealed that they are unlikely to sign either of them.

Summerville, who joined Leeds from Feyenoord last summer, has attracted transfer interest from the Netherlands during the ongoing transfer window.

Eredivisie club Cambuur held an interest in taking the winger on loan and even touched base with Leeds in July.

Apart from Summerville, Cambuur also identified Aston Villa talent Philogene-Bidace as a potential option to bolster their attacking options.

However, Cambuur financial director Van den Belt has revealed that the club are unlikely to sign either of them, though he does not rule out the possibility of a late twist.

“Never say never, but that door seems closed“, Van den Belt told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

With a move to Cambuur now unlikely for Summerville and Philogene-Bidace, they will be hopeful of earning first team playing time at their respective clubs this season.

Philogene-Bidace has already made one league appearance for Aston Villa, while Summerville has been named in each of Leeds’ matchday squads so far.