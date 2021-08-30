Norwich City are set to sign Ozan Kabak from Schalke, despite Newcastle United making a recent enquiry for the defender.

The Turkey defender spent the last latter half of last season on loan at Liverpool, but they opted to not sign him on a permanent move, although the player was keen on continuing in the Premier League with the Reds.

With Schalke having suffered relegation from the Bundesliga, Kabak has been consistently linked with leaving the club throughout this summer.

The 2. Bundesliga outfit are also looking to move Kabak on and, according to Sky Deutschland, he is now all set to join Norwich.

It is claimed that Newcastle and Sevilla recently made enquiries about signing Kabak, but it is Norwich who are winning the race.

The centre-back is close to joining the Premier League new boys on a season-long loan.

Negotiations are continuing between Schalke and Norwich over Kabak and a move is expected to be wrapped up before the clock runs out on the transfer window.

Kabak has been keen on returning to the Premier League and could see himself playing for Norwich after the international break.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will make a last-minute attempt to hijack the deal.