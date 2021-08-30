Championship club Nottingham Forest have offered to pay Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux a fee of €4.5m for former Sunderland star Josh Maja.

The Tricky Trees, who sit bottom of the Championship table after five games, are keen to bring in a striker before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Nottingham Forest have been credited with an interest in Guingamp frontman Matthias Phaeton, but face significant competition from Nantes.

With Nantes providing serious competition in the race for Phaeton, Nottingham Forest appear to have turned their attention towards other targets.

According to French radio station RMC, Chris Hughton’s side have made a €4.5m offer for Bordeaux centre-forward Maja.

Maja does not appear to be in Bordeaux’s plans for the season and could leave the club before the transfer window slams shut.

It remains to be seen if Nottingham Forest’s offer of €4.5m for the 22-year-old is acceptable for the French top flight club.

The Nigeria international spent the latter half of last season on loan at Fulham, who suffered relegation from the Premier League.