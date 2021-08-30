Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reluctant to lose Leeds United target Daniel James at a late stage of the transfer window, according to ESPN.

The 23-year-old winger could be on his way out of Manchester United ahead of Tuesday’s deadline with Leeds in talks to sign him on a permanent deal.

He has been a long-term Leeds target and with Manchester United open to letting James go due to the impending arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Whites have pounced.

The Welshman has started in two out of their three Premier League games and Solskjaer has been insistent that he is part of his plans.

And it has been claimed that the Manchester United manager is still not keen to see him leave ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

The Norwegian appreciates his work ethic and attitude and has been advocating to keep him.

But with Manchester United needing to trim their squad, the decision could be out of the manager’s hands.

Manchester United and Leeds are still negotiating a fee and James is likely to leave if a deal can be agreed before tomorrow’s deadline.