An unnamed Premier League club have made an enquiry about a permanent deal for Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is also a target for Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Sports News (15:34).

Hudson-Odoi, who is yet to make a Premier League appearance for Chelsea this season, is being linked with a move away from the club ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have been credited with an interest in signing the 20-year-old before the transfer window slams shut.

Hudson-Odoi’s representatives are said to be in talks with Chelsea about allowing him to join the German giants on a temporary deal.

Meanwhile, an unnamed Premier League club have enquired about the possibility of signing the Chelsea star on a permanent basis.

The name of the club in question is yet to be known and it remains to be seen if the Blues are prepared to let the winger join one of their league rivals permanently.

Hudson-Odoi sees his future at Stamford Bridge and could favour a temporary switch instead of a permanent deal.

It remains to be seen if the unnamed Premier League club have plans to step up their interest in the Englishman, who Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to allow to leave this summer.