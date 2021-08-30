Slavia Prague boss Jindrich Trpisovsky has confirmed that the Czech giants had an agreement with a Premier League club not to play Abdallah Sima on Sunday, amidst Brighton holding talks over a deal for the forward.

Brighton are keen on bringing in a new forward before the transfer window slams shut and have been linked with the likes of Benfica’s Darwin Nunez and Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard.

However, the Seagulls have now zeroed in on Slavia Prague star Sima as a top target and have opened negotiations over a deal for the 20-year-old.

And it appears Brighton’s pursuit of Sima is at an advanced stage, with Slavia Prague leaving the forward out of their starting line-up to face Karvina on Sunday.

Following the game, Slavia Prague boss Trpisovsky revealed that Sima’s suitors had an agreement with the Czech giants to avoid playing him to prevent risking injury.

“It was the wish of the club he is leaving for [to not play him]“, Trpisovsky told Czech television channel O2 TV.

“We found out an hour before the game.“

Although Trpisovsky did not reveal the name of the club, he confirmed that Sima looks likely to join a Premier League side before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

“It looks like the Premier League, but as long as nothing is signed, that may change“, the 45-year-old said.

“He was supposed to start the match, but the club’s wish was that he does not play and [risk] being injured for precautionary reasons.

“We thought during the match that we will deploy him to have a high standard player, but the agreement was clear.“

The Senegal international, who has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham this summer, could cost Brighton a fee in excess of £6.7m.