Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet is set to undergo a medical today ahead of his loan move to Torino, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 27-year-old has been reduced to being a bit-part player at Leicester since last season and was an unused substitute in their opening three league games.

It emerged today that Leicester are open to offers to let him go ahead of tomorrow’s deadline amidst interest from Torino.

But the negotiations for his departure from Leicester are moving at a fast pace and it seems a deal is in place with Torino.

According to Sky Italia, Torino are set to put him through a medical today ahead of signing him.

Once the medical checks are done, the midfielder will be signing a contract with the Italian club.

Praet is set to depart Leicester on loan with Torino having an option to make the move permanent later.

The Belgian joined Leicester from Sampdoria and has featured 60 times for the Premier League.

He is a full international and has earned 13 caps for Belgium in his career.