Emerson Royal has said yes to the proposal put in front of him by Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs managed to thrash out a fee with Barcelona for the signature of the full-back on Monday and will pay the Catalan giants €25m plus a further €5m in bonus payments.

However, they have faced a battle when it comes to convincing Emerson to move to north London.

Emerson has been keen to stay at Barcelona, having only just arrived at the club properly following a loan stint with Real Betis.

Tottenham though have convinced him and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, he has said yes to the transfer.

The Premier League side now just need to put the Brazilian through his medical paces.

As long as he passes his medical checks without an issue, Emerson will then be in a position to put pen to paper to a contract at Tottenham.

Spurs were claimed to need to move either Serge Aurier or Matt Doherty on to complete the deal and it remains to be seen if one of the two will leave.