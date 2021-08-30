Arsenal star Willian has knocked back an offer from Lyon as he is keen on a move to Brazilian side Corinthians, according to Sky Sports News.

The winger arrived at the Emirates Stadium last summer from Chelsea, but struggled to find his rhythm in north London.

Arsenal are looking to remove Willian from their books with the player also keen on leaving the club and both parties are currently working on terminating his contract.

The 33-year-old wants to return to his homeland with Brazilian Serie A side Corinthians his preferred destination.

However, Willian’s situation at Arsenal has seen him attract interest from elsewhere, with Ligue 1 club Lyon keen on acquiring his services.

Les Gones offered the Brazilian a two-year deal, but he knocked back the offer as he has his heart set on joining Corinthians.

Willian came through Corinthians’ youth ranks, and broke through to the first team before he moved to Europe, signing for Ukraine side Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2007.

The veteran winger is close to drawing the curtain on his Arsenal career and earning a move back to Corinthians.