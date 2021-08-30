Wolves are poised to snap up Renato Sanches from French side Lille on a loan deal, according to talkSPORT.

The Portuguese international has been linked with a move away from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this summer as the French outfit aim to balance the books.

Sanches has been linked with Liverpool, but he is now set to move to Molineux.

Wolves are poised to snap up Sanches on a loan deal before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday night.

Bruno Lage’s side are desperate to do business before the end of the window and have found an addition in the shape of the Portuguese international.

The 24-year-old has prior experience of Premier League football due to a short loan stint at Swansea City.

He helped Lille to win the Ligue 1 title in France last season, but is now set to return to English football.

It remains to be seen if Wolves will have an option to buy in the loan agreement.