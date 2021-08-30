Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has admitted that Leeds United defender Bryce Hosannah is one of a number of players his side are looking at.

The Welsh side have embarked upon an ambitious project under Parkinson and could do further business before the transfer window closes as they push for promotion from the National League.

Parkinson has lost the services of Reece Hall-Johnson to injury and admits that he needs a fresh face.

And Leeds defender Hosannah, who spent last term on loan at Bradford City, is a player that Wrexham are considering snapping up.

“We’re looking to add another player because we’ve had an injury as everybody knows”, Parkinson was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“There’s several options we’ve got and hopefully we can get a deal over the line.

“We’re working towards something but I don’t like saying until deals are done.

“He’s [Hosannah] one of a couple of players we’re looking at.”

The 22-year-old has yet to make his senior bow for Leeds and still has another year left to run on his contract at Elland Road.

All eyes will be on whether Hosannah moves on from Elland Road before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.