Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to meet Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and reiterate his desire to join Everton this afternoon, according to The Athletic.

Everton are keen to acquire Maitland-Niles’ services from Arsenal and have already opened talks with their Premier League rivals.

The Merseyside-based club have offered to take the Englishman on a two-year deal with an option to make the move permanent.

However, Arsenal are yet to respond to the offer, with the club informing Maitland-Niles that they want him to stay.

An unhappy Maitland-Niles took to social media to express his discontent at Arsenal’s reluctance to grant him a move to Everton.

The former West Brom loanee has been excluded from first team training and plans to meet Arteta to reiterate his desire to join the Toffees this afternoon.

Maitland-Niles will request the Spanish tactician allow him to join the Goodison Park outfit before today’s transfer deadline.

With the player keen on a move, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will grant him his wish and sanction a move to Everton.