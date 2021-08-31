Leeds United new boy Daniel James has bid farewell to his former club Manchester United and wished them luck in the future.

Manchester United’s sensational capture of Cristiano Ronaldo over the weekend meant that in the final 48 hours of the window they were prepared to sell James.

Leeds, who have been chasing him for more than two-and-a-half years, pounced and agreed on a club-record deal to take him to Elland Road on deadline day.

James scored on his debut for Manchester United against Chelsea in 2019 and stressed that he loved playing for the club where he made some fantastic friends and memories.

He conceded that it was the right time for him to move on from Old Trafford and is keen to see his former side succeed in the future.

The winger took to Twitter and wrote: “I always wore the Manchester United shirt with honour and pride.

“Thank you to everyone at the club who I have worked with over the last 2 years.

“I’ve made fantastic friends and memories, but now is time to move on to the next step.

“All the best for the future!”

James was subject to abusive chants from some Leeds United fans when he started for Manchester United in their opening game of the season earlier this month.

A fierce rivalry exists between the two clubs and it remains to be seen how the fans of his new club react to their new boy wishing Manchester United good luck.