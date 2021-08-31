Lille’s Zeki Celik has emerged as a late option for Arsenal if they manage to move on Hector Bellerin on deadline day, according to the Daily Express.

The Turkey international has been heavily linked with a move away from Lille this summer with several clubs in Europe believed to be interested.

But Celik is still at Lille on deadline day and there is now speculation he might end up at a club in the Premier League by tonight.

Arsenal have been considering signing a right-back all summer, but that has been dependent on Bellerin leaving the club.

With Bellerin still pushing for a loan move to Real Betis, Arsenal could make an attempt to get their hands on Celik.

The 24-year-old’s name has been discussed in meetings at Arsenal throughout the summer.

And he has emerged as a late option for the Gunners if they can manage to move on Bellerin.

The Turkey international played in Euro 2020 and played a big part in Lille winning the Ligue 1 title last season.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can manage to offload and Bellerin and then make a move for Celik in time today.