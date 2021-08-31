Arsenal are working on a deadline day deal for Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, but is still at Bologna as the transfer window nears an end.

Tottenham have been credited with an interest in Tomiyasu and made enquiries for him earlier in the summer; they are attracted by the fact he is able to operate at both centre-back and right-back.

However, Spurs’ pursuit of the Japan international could be over as they are set to sign Emerson Royal from Barcelona.

While a move to Tottenham could be off the cards, Arsenal have emerged as an option for Tomiyasu with hours remaining in the transfer window.

The defender has been on the Gunners’ radar throughout the summer and they have now opened talks over a deal for him.

Arsenal are keen to get a deal for Tomiyasu over the line before the transfer window slams shut, but it hinges on other players leaving the club, with the likes of Hector Bellerin linked with an exit.

Tomiyasu can operate either as a centre-back or a right-back, which is a position Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to strengthen.