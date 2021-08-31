Aston Villa are in talks with several clubs in Europe over a possible loan deal for defender Frederic Guilbert on deadline day, according to Sky Sports (12:52).

Guilbert spent the second half of last season on loan at Strasbourg and is not part of Aston Villa’s plans going forward.

The Villans have been open to offers for him all summer, but the decision over his future has come down to the final day of the transfer window.

Aston Villa are working hard to find a solution for Guilbert and are keen to loan him out before the end of the transfer window.

And it has been claimed that several clubs are in contact with Villa to sign the Frenchman on loan.

Strasbourg, who had him last season, are one of the clubs who want to take him back on deadline day.

Aston Villa are hopeful that by the time clock strikes 11pm tonight, they will be able to loan out Guilbert to a club.

The Frenchman is also likely to be keen to move on to make sure he plays regular first team football.