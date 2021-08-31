Bayern Munich duo Ron-Thorben Hoffman and Leon Dajaku are in the UK as Sunderland push to seal a double loan swoop before the clock runs out on the window, according to Sky Sports News.

Black Cats boss Lee Johnson is keen on further bolstering his squad before tonight’s transfer deadline as he looks to lead his team to promotion this term.

Sunderland have been in negotiations with German champions Bayern Munich over their starlets Hoffman and Dajaku.

Hoffman is a shot-stopper and the Wearside giants have been monitoring his situation in Germany for some time while Dajaku, a winger, has also been on their radar.

The League One side are pushing to land the Bavarian pair in a double deadline day swoop and they are closing in on a move to the Stadium of Light.

Hoffman and Dajaku are both in the UK at the moment as Sunderland work to seal loan deals for the duo before the window slams shut.

22-year-old Hoffman is yet to play for Bayern Munich’s senior team while Dajaku has two first team appearances for the Bundesliga giants under his belt; Dajaku is tipped to join Union Berlin and then be loaned to Sunderland

Sunderland are working hard to get the deals over the line for the duo and the Black Cats faithful will be hoping both players will make significant impact at the club this season, if they sign them.