Bundesliga club Greuther Furth are working on a loan deal for Chelsea defender Malang Sarr in the final hours of the transfer window.

The European champions are looking to strike a late deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, but could also sanction the exits of a few players.

22-year-old defender Sarr is a top candidate to leave Stamford Bridge before the transfer window slams shut today.

Premier League side Newcastle have been linked with a move for Sarr, but a move abroad could be on the cards for the centre-back.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Greuther Furth are working on a deal to sign Sarr on loan from Chelsea.

Greuther Furth are keen to retain their Bundesliga status and have been working hard to strengthen their squad today.

The German club have already signed Cedric Itten on loan from Rangers, as well as Sebastian Griesbeck, and have turned their attention towards Sarr.

With time running out on the clock, it remains to be seen if Greuther Furth can get a deal for Sarr, who has been linked with other clubs in Europe, across the line.