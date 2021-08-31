Burnley are looking into a deadline day deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth, according to ESPN.

The Clarets have remained silent in the transfer market following the signing of Maxwel Cornet from Ligue 1 club Lyon.

However, Burnley are expecting a busy end to the transfer window as they look to make further additions to their squad.

Sean Dyche’s side are hopeful of getting a deal for Wales international Connor Roberts across the line and already have an agreement with Swansea City.

It has emerged that Burnley want to strengthen their squad further with the signing of a midfielder and they have identified a target in Germany.

The Premier League club are interested in signing 20-year-old midfielder Booth on loan from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Booth, though, has entered the final year of his contract with the German giants and it remains to be seen if a temporary move is feasible.

With time running out on the clock, Burnley face a race against time to get a deal for the United States Under-19 international across the line.