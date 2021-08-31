Celtic are unlikely to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan despite making an enquiry, according to Sky Sports News.

The Glasgow giants are expected to make at least one signing in the final hours of the transfer window, with a deal for VVV-Venlo’s Georgios Giakoumakis in place.

Celtic, though, do not want to stop with the addition of the Greece international and have now turned their eyes towards a target in the Premier League.

The Hoops have enquired about the possibility of signing Carter-Vickers on loan from Tottenham as the transfer window nears an end.

However, Celtic are unlikely to be able to get a deal for the 23-year-old across the line before the transfer window slams shut.

It is said that Tottenham prefer to sanction a permanent transfer for the centre-back rather than a temporary deal.

While a deal is said to be unlikely, it remains to be seen if Celtic can convince Tottenham and Carter-Vickers of a loan move in the final hours of the window.

It is also unclear whether Celtic will turn to other targets should a deal for Carter-Vickers not materialise.