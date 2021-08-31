The Glasgow giants are expected to make at least one signing in the final hours of the transfer window, with a deal for VVV-Venlo’s Georgios Giakoumakis in place.
Celtic, though, do not want to stop with the addition of the Greece international and have now turned their eyes towards a target in the Premier League.
The Hoops have enquired about the possibility of signing Carter-Vickers on loan from Tottenham as the transfer window nears an end.
However, Celtic are unlikely to be able to get a deal for the 23-year-old across the line before the transfer window slams shut.
It is said that Tottenham prefer to sanction a permanent transfer for the centre-back rather than a temporary deal.
While a deal is said to be unlikely, it remains to be seen if Celtic can convince Tottenham and Carter-Vickers of a loan move in the final hours of the window.
It is also unclear whether Celtic will turn to other targets should a deal for Carter-Vickers not materialise.