Tottenham Hotspur are working on a move to send Cameron Carter-Vickers to Celtic on a loan deal, according to football.london.

The transfer window in England has slammed shut but Spurs’ still have business left to do this summer.

Tottenham have been keen to offload defender Carter-Vickers and preferred to sell him, but no permanent move materialised.

The 23-year-old’s situation in north London has seen him attract interest from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Ligue 2 side Amiens, who tabled a loan offer with an option to buy him.

However, Celtic have won the race for the Spurs starlet and they are working on a move to take Carter-Vickers north of the border.

The transfer window in Scotland only closes at midnight and Celtic are working hard to snap the centre-back up on a temporary basis.

Celtic have seen high profile departures on deadline day in the shape of Ryan Christie and Odsonne Edouard.

And the Hoops are now looking to give their fans something new to cheer for as they try to seal a late deal for the Spurs starlet.