Serie A club Venezia have agreed a deal to snap up Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, according to Sky Italia.

The 20-year-old has returned to Chelsea following a season-long loan spell at Sheffield United, but is not in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the season.

With Ampadu having no place in Tuchel’s plans, Chelsea are looking to sanction a temporary move for him before the transfer window slams shut.

Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in signing the defender from the Blues, but those links have cooled down.

Now, with just hours remaining in the transfer window, a move to Italy has emerged as an option for the former Sheffield United loanee.

And it has been claimed that Venezia have an agreement to take Ampadu to Italy.

The move will hand Ampadu the chance to taste Serie A football and kick on with his development ahead of returning to Chelsea.

Apart from Ampadu, Malang Sarr could also seal a move away from Chelsea today, with the player attracting interest from clubs in Europe.