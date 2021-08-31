Chelsea have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid over a loan deal to sign Saul Niguez on deadline day, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been pushing for a move to Chelsea on deadline with his representatives working hard to take him to London.

The negotiations seemed dead going into deadline day, but the talks were revived a few hours ago and it seems now the agreement is on.

It has been claimed that Chelsea have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid to sign Saul on loan.

The Blues have agreed to pay a loan fee of €5m to Atletico Madrid to take Saul to the west London club.

Chelsea have also agreed on personal terms on a contract and are now working towards getting the deal over the line.

With only a few hours left in the window, the Blues are working towards completing the move to sign Saul on loan.

The Spaniard is expected to sign his contract with Chelsea soon and join the Blues on loan today, barring any last minute hitches.