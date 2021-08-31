Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has seen a loan move to Greuther Furth fall through despite travelling to Germany today.

The 22-year-old was a top candidate to leave Stamford Bridge today, along with the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Sarr had attracted significant transfer interest from clubs across Europe, with Ligue 1 side Brest also keen on acquiring his services.

However, Bundesliga club Greuther Furth appeared to be winning the race to sign land the centre-back on loan from Chelsea.

The German top flight club were working on a loan deal for the former Nice star and looked to be on the verge of signing him.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Sarr had even travelled to Germany with a view to completing a deadline day move to Greuther Furth.

However, the transfer window has slammed shut and a move to Greuther Furth has not materialised for the 22-year-old.

With a move to Greuther Furth not materialising, it remains to be seen where the future lies for the Chelsea defender.