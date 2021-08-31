Chelsea will make one final attempt to break the deadlock with Sevilla for the signature of French defender Jules Kounde, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old centre-back has been Chelsea’s priority target all summer and until recently, the club were confident of signing him from Sevilla.

Chelsea believed that they had an agreement in place with Sevilla and personal terms were also thrashed out with the player, but over the weekend the situation dramatically changed.

Sevilla changed the goalposts and are now demanding his full €80m release clause before agreeing to let the defender go.

Chelsea do not want to pay that figure but it has been claimed that the Blues will make one more attempt today.

Talks are happening in the background, however Sevilla are adamant about getting his full clause.

Chelsea are trying to find a breakthrough in negotiations but for the moment, the talks remain deadlocked.

Kounde is keen on the move but is not prepared to burn his bridges with Sevilla in order to force through a Stamford Bridge switch.

The Spanish club are not feeling any pressure to sell him and want Chelsea to pay up for the defender.