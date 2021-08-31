Chelsea are still actively trying to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on a loan deal on deadline day, according to The Athletic.

The situation around the midfielder went silent over the last few days after it emerged last week that Chelsea were interested in signing him on loan from Atletico Madrid.

It emerged earlier today that the deal was unlikely to happen and Saul is now expected to stay at Atletico Madrid beyond the end of the window.

But it has been claimed that Chelsea’s interest in the Spaniard is far from over and a move is still on the cards in the final hours of the transfer window.

Chelsea are working on a deal to sign the 26-year-old Spain international on loan from Atletico Madrid today.

The Blues are also prepared to attach an option to buy in any potential agreement for Saul today.

The midfielder has been keen to move on from Atletico Madrid this summer and Diego Simeone claimed earlier in the window that he could leave.

A deal could still depend on Atletico Madrid securing a replacement before agreeing to let Saul go today.