Chelsea have managed to include a €35m option to buy in the loan agreement for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to Sky Sports News.

At the start of the day, a deal to sign Saul from Atletico Madrid seemed dead, with the midfielder expecting to stay at the club.

But the Spaniard’s agents resuscitated the negotiations a few hours ago and Chelsea moved quickly to work out a deal with Atletico Madrid.

An initial loan has been agreed and Chelsea will be paying a loan fee of €4m to Atletico Madrid for Saul.

And it has been claimed that there is also an option to buy in the agreement that could see Saul join Chelsea on a permanent deal next year.

Chelsea will have to pay a fee of €35m to Atletico Madrid if they want to keep the 26-year-old permanently at Stamford Bridge.

Personal terms have also been agreed and Chelsea are now racing to sort out all the paperwork for the deal to go through.

Saul is in Madrid and will undergo a medical in the Spanish capital ahead of his move to London.

He has been wanting to leave Atletico Madrid all summer and is now seem to be getting his wish on deadline day.