Leeds United winger Helder Costa is claimed to be the subject of loan interest from Valencia, but the Spanish club’s coach Jose Bordalas has blocked the move.

Daniel James’ imminent arrival from Manchester United has raised concerns about the 27-year-old’s future at Elland Road.

With uncertainty regarding his future in the team, Costa has been linked with a deadline day move away from the Yorkshire-based club.

La Liga club Valencia are said to have enquired about the possibility of signing the winger, with Leeds prepared to sanction a loan move for him.

However, according to Spanish radio station Tribuna Deportiva, Valencia boss Bordalas has blocked a potential loan move for Costa.

Both Leeds and Costa are open to the idea of joining the Spanish top flight club on a temporary deal, but the Valencia coach is not keen on the move.

Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes has also been trying to get a deal over the line, though Bordalas has now put an end to it.

With a move to Valencia blocked by Bordalas, it remains to be seen where the immediate future lies for the former Wolves star.