Fulham are exploring the possibility of signing Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth on loan in a last-minute deal, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 27-year-old defender started in Newcastle’s 4-2 defeat to West Ham on the opening day and sat on the bench in the last two league games.

His future at Newcastle has come under the scanner with only hours left in the transfer window due to interest from the Championship.

It has been claimed that Fulham are interested in taking the Swede to Craven Cottage in the final hours of the transfer window.

The Cottagers want to sign a right-back and Krafth has emerged as a target for the club on deadline day.

Fulham are assessing the possibility of signing the 27-year-old on loan from Newcastle in the coming hours.

But it remains to be seen whether Steve Bruce would be prepared to sanction his loan on deadline day.

The Newcastle manager is desperate for centre-backs and Krafth has the ability to play in that position.

He is unlikely to want to lose a centre-back option with Newcastle doing nothing towards strengthening their defence today.

However, moving Krafth out could create the space for a new arrival.