Standard Liege have yet to find common ground with Everton over a deal for left-back Niels Nkounkou.

The Belgian side want to snap up the young defender from the Toffees on a season-long loan agreement and are aiming to get the deal done on deadline day.

According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Standard Liege have a personal term agreement with Nkounkou in place.

It had been suggested a deal with Everton had been done, however, they are still in talks as they have yet to find common ground with the Goodison Park outfit.

Standard Liege want to sign Nkounkou on a loan deal with an option to buy and have confidence that they will be able to add the player to the ranks before the window shuts.

Nkounkou is down the pecking order at Everton and is attracted by the idea of a move to Standard Liege.

The Frenchman made the move to Everton last summer from Marseille, but struggled to force his way into the team.

Nkounkou would likely receive regular first team football in Belgium if he inks a move to Standard Liege before the deadline tonight.