David Moyes rejected a chance to pursue Arsenal target Takehiro Tomiyasu as the West Ham manager is not convinced about his quality, according to the Evening Standard.

The Japanese international was expected to join Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window and a deal seemed a matter of time earlier in the summer.

But the north London club never came close close to meeting Bologna’s valuation and are now on the verge of signing Emerson Royal from Barcelona.

Tomiyasu could still end up in north London by tonight as Arsenal are working on a deal to sign him from Bologna in a last-minute transfer.

Aston Villa and Southampton also wanted him in January and he was also on West Ham’s radar.

But it has been claimed Moyes was not sure about signing the Japanese international for the Hammers.

The West Ham boss was not convinced that Tomiyasu would be a good fit in the Premier League and looked at other options.

Arsenal are now pushing to sign him but are dependent on moving on players, especially, Hector Bellerin, before they can land the Japan defender.

Tomiyasu is a versatile defender who can play both as a centre-back and right-back and Arsenal have looked weak at the back this season.