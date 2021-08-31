Everton are set to seal a deal for ex-Newcastle United hitman Salomon Rondon in the last hours of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

The Toffees have vacant spot in their attacking department with Moise Kean returning to Juventus on an initial loan deal and boss Rafael Benitez has zeroed in on his former charge Rondon, who is currently playing for Chinese club Dalian Professional.

Benitez worked with the Venezuelan during their spell together at Newcastle and Dalian Professional and he wants to reunite with him at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have been in negotiations with Rondon’s Chinese employers as they eye a deadline day a move.

And Everton are now set to seal a deal for the 31-year-old before the transfer window slams shut tonight.

Both Everton and Dalian Professional are close to wrapping up proceedings over Rondon’s move and an announcement should be made tonight.

Rondon will provide back-up for Dominic Calvert-Lewin this season and he is expected to be the Toffees’ only signing on deadline day.

The Merseyside outfit were looking to bring in a new right-back but they have to make do with the current options available to them having failed with efforts to land Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Rangers’ Nathan Patterson.