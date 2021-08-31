Hector Bellerin has agreed to take a pay cut in order to leave Arsenal on loan and join Real Betis for the season, according to CBS Sports.

Bellerin is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans and both the club and the player have been trying to part ways all summer.

His departure from Arsenal has gone down to the final hours of the transfer window and he is finally on the verge of joining Rea Betis on loan.

The two clubs have an agreement in place for his loan move to Spain and he reportedly underwent a medical for the Spanish club in London earlier today.

Bellerin has even agreed to take a pay cut in order to help Betis to land his signature on loan on deadline day.

There were suggestions that the Spanish club were struggling to find space on their wage bill to accommodate signing him.

The 26-year-old solved that issue by taking a hit on his salary in order to get away from Arsenal this summer.

Bellerin has spent all his professional career at Arsenal since he was snapped up from Barcelona’s academy ten years ago.

He is now on his way back to Spain and will spend the rest of the season on loan at Real Betis.