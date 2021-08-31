Paperwork issues are blocking West Ham’s potential move for Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico on deadline day, it has been claimed in Italy.

It emerged this week that West Ham are in talks with Ajax for the signature of Tagliafico in the final stages of the transfer window.

It was claimed in the Netherlands that West Ham had agreed a fee with Ajax for the defender, though those claims were later played down.

It has now been suggested West Ham did have an agreement in place, but hit an issue which has blocked the deal.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Hammers are facing bureaucratic and paperwork issues in their attempt to sign Tagliafico.

West Ham are struggling to sort out all the paperwork needed to take the defender to England with time running out.

However, the two clubs are working together to get over the issues and complete the deal to take the Argentine to the London Stadium.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers can sort out all the issues in time to sign the Ajax defender tonight.