Rotherham United and Charlton Athletic are interested in a deadline day move for Sunderland star Will Grigg, according to BBC Radio Sheffield.

Grigg has been heavily linked with leaving Sunderland this summer but a move is yet to materialise for him with only hours left in the transfer window.

The hitman has attracted interest from several of Sunderland’s League One rivals and Doncaster Rovers are claimed to be leading the chase.

And it appears the number of clubs keen on a deadline day swoop for Grigg are increasing as Rotherham and Charlton have also joined the chase for the striker.

With growing interest in Grigg, the Black Cats need to decide whether to send him out on loan or let him leave permanently if a potential suitor table an offer for him.

Grigg has only made the bench once in League One so far this season while boss Lee Johnson decided to not even include him in the matchday squad in the other four games.

The striker does not appear to have a future under Johnson this season and could leave the club in the coming hours, having been on the books since January 2019.

If Sunderland manage to sell Grigg in the remaining hours of the transfer window, they are tripped to not earn anything close to the fee around £3m they paid Wigan Athletic for his signature