Leeds United are in advanced talks with Valencia over a deal to loan out Helder Costa, but want a loan fee to sanction a move, while the Spanish club want to an option to buy him.

The arrival of Daniel James from Manchester United today has raised question marks about Costa’s future at Elland Road.

Leeds are prepared to sanction a temporary move for the Portuguese winger, who has attracted interest from several clubs, including Sheffield United.

Costa has interest from Sheffield United, as well as clubs in Spain and Turkey, but it is Valencia who are pushing to acquire his services.

Leeds and Valencia are in advanced talks over the transfer of the former Wolves winger, but face a race against time to get a deal across the line.

According to Valencia-based journalist Dani Merono Bori, the Yorkshire-based want a loan fee to sanction a move for Costa.

Valencia, on the other hand, are keen to include an option to make Costa’s move permanent in their agreement with Leeds.

With only less than two hours remaining in the transfer window, it remains to be seen if the two clubs can reach an agreement over Costa’s transfer.