Valencia are back in for Leeds United winger Helder Costa after it was claimed the club’s coach blocked a move for him.

The Yorkshire-based club have announced the signing of Wales international Daniel James from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

James’ arrival has raised concerns about Costa’s future at Elland Road and the winger is now being linked with a move away from the club.

Valencia have been credited with an interest in signing Costa, with Leeds open to sanctioning a temporary move for the player.

Costa is also claimed to be interested in a move to Valencia, but the move looked off the cards after the club’s coach Jose Bordalas blocked the transfer earlier today.

However, according to Spanish radio station Tribuna Deportiva, Valencia have emerged as an option for former Wolves star again.

It remains to be seen if Bordalas, who was claimed to be against Valencia signing Costa in the final hours of the transfer window, has changed his stance.

Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes is said to be working hard on the transfer and all parties involved face a race against time to get the deal across the line.