Leeds United starlet Robbie Gotts is close to completing a deadline day move to League Two side Barrow, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

It has been a busy deadline day for the Whites, having completed a deal for long-term target Daniel James from Manchester United on a permanent basis.

In addition to arrivals, Elland Road has seen some familiar faces depart, including winger Jordan Stevens, who left on a permanent deal to join Barrow earlier today.

With the clock winding down on the transfer window Leeds are inching closer to seeing another departure, this time in the shape of midfielder Gotts.

The Yorkshire giants have been looking to end their long-term association with Gotts today, and he is not short of suitors as Oldham Athletic, Motherwell and Barrow are keen on him.

And the Bluebirds have won the race for Gotts’ signature as they close in on a deadline day swoop for him.

Gotts is close to leaving Elland Road and will be reunited with his ex-Leeds team-mate Stevens at Holker Street in the coming hours.

The 21-year-old has a year left on his current deal at Leeds but they see no future for him at the club and Barrow are set to provide him with an opportunity to establish himself this season.