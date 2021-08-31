Leicester City, Southampton and Nottingham Forest have all contacted Middlesbrough to register late interest in full-back Djed Spence, according to the Northern Echo.

Spence has been linked with leaving the Riverside Stadium throughout this summer although any move for him has failed to materialise so far, with the transfer window set to slam shut at 11pm.

However, the full-back could still depart Middlesbrough this summer as they have seen a surge in late interest in him from both the Premier League and the Championship.

Top flight sides Leicester and Southampton, along with Championship outfit Nottingham Forest, have contacted Boro over a deal for Spence in the last few hours.

The Yorkshire side have fielded offers including loans and loans with option to buy from the likes of Leicester, Southampton and Forest.

If Spence leaves the Riverside Stadium before the transfer deadline, it is tipped to most likely be an initial loan deal, although at least one club among his suitors want to have an option to buy him next summer.

Despite only minutes remaining in the transfer window clubs can register a deal sheet which would offer them two extra hours to wrap up a deal for a player, and Spence could seal an exit even after the window closes.

With time rapidly running out, any deal for the Boro starlet is now expected to go down to the wire.