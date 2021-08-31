Ligue 1 club Lyon looked into a loan deal for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly before they turned their attention towards Jerome Boateng.

Signing a new centre-back was Ligue 1 outfit Lyon’s top priority coming into the final day of the transfer window.

The French top flight side appear to have found their man in Boateng, who is set to complete a deadline day move to the club.

However, before they agreed to sign Boateng on a free transfer, Lyon had identified a potential recruit in the Premier League.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Lyon tried acquiring the services of Bailly from Manchester United on a temporary deal.

The Ligue 1 outfit looked into a loan deal for the Ivory Coast international, but realised that signing him would be too complicated.

With a deal for Bailly too difficult to pull off, Lyon turned their attention towards Boateng, who has been without a club since leaving Bayern Munich in the summer.

The 27-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Manchester United this season, but is likely to remain at Old Trafford.