Forgotten Manchester City defender Philippe Sandler is set to join French Ligue 1 club Troyes on a temporary deal.

The Premier League giants are expecting a silent end to the transfer window in terms of incomings, but could sanction exits for a few players.

24-year-old defender Sandler is a top candidate to seal a move away from Manchester City before the transfer window slams shut.

Sandler has been linked with a move to Championship club Blackburn Rovers, but appears to be on his way to France.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the centre-back is in line to join Ligue 1 club Troyes on a temporary deal today.

Troyes are Manchester City’s sister club in France and the Premier League club are set to allow Sandler to join them on loan.

Sandler, who joined Manchester City from PEC Zwolle in 2018, will be hopeful of getting his career back on track at Troyes.

Apart from Sandler, Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts could also join Troyes before the transfer window slams shut.