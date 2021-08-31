French club Troyes are the most likely destination for Manchester City star Patrick Roberts, who is wanted by Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth, Swansea City and Stoke City, according to Sky Sports News (09:16).

Manchester City are not expecting a busy end to the transfer window in terms of incomings, but could see at least one player depart the club.

Roberts, who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and Derby County, is one player who could leave Manchester City before the transfer window slams shut.

The 24-year-old has attracted significant transfer interest from the Championship, with Blackburn, Bournemouth, Swansea and Stoke keen on him.

However, Ligue 1 club Troyes appear to be the most likely destination for Roberts as the transfer window nears an end.

Troyes are Manchester City’s sister club in France and the former Celtic loanee could seal a move there before the transfer window slams shut.

Swiss giants Basel have also been credited with an interest in acquiring Roberts’ services from Manchester City.

With time running out on the clock, it remains to be seen if any of his suitors in the Championship or Basel will step up their interest in him.