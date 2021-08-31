Championship side Millwall are among the clubs working on a deadline day deal for Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo, according to the South London Press.

The Reds were keen on cashing in on Ojo’s departure this summer but a permanent move for him did not materialise.

With only hours remaining in the transfer window, Ojo is the subject of strong loan interest from as many as three clubs.

Liverpool are locked in negotiations with Ojo’s suitors and it has emerged Championship side Millwall are working on a deal for him.

The Lions are keen on taking Ojo to the Den before the window slams shut and are working hard to land him.

Ojo has a wealth of experience at Championship level having played in 91 games for various sides, finding the back of the net eleven times.

The forgotten Reds man has been shipped off on loan spells to multiple clubs over his Anfield stint, including the likes of Stade Reims, Rangers, Wigan Athletic, Wolves, Fulham and most recently Cardiff City.

Ojo played regularly for the Bluebirds last term in the Championship and could return to the second tier with Millwall now keen on him.