West Ham United’s swoop for Spartak Moscow star Alex Kral is becoming complicated because of his involvement in the Czech Republic national squad, according to the Evening Standard.

The Hammers have already roped in Nikola Vlasic as their first signing on deadline day and they are now pushing to bring in another player before the clock winds down in Spartak Moscow’s Kral.

West Ham want to snap up the 23-year-old on an initial loan deal with an option or obligation to make the move permanent next summer.

Kral’s agent is in London working on facilitating a move for his client to West Ham but all is not going smoothly.

With only hours remaining in the transfer window, it is already a race against time to wrap up a deal on deadline day, but Kral’s involvement with the Czech Republic national team has further complicated matters.

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy is reluctant to allow Kral to leave the national camp with only limited options available to him in midfield ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Belarus on Thursday.

West Ham boss David Moyes wants to bring in more competition in midfield and is keen on Kral but any deal today could go down to the wire given the window slams shut tonight.

The London club will be hoping to get a deal over the line before time runs out and make him their fourth signing of the summer.